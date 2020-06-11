Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.