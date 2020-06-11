Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.