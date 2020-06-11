Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,492.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

