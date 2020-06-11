Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,596 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.44. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.