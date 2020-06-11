Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,370 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Gentex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Gentex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 32,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Gentex by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 49,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

