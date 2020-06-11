Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Spire by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

