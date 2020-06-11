Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,756.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 186,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 275,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

CVE opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.