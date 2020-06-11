Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 23,800.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of LB opened at $18.05 on Thursday. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

