Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BEST were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BEST by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth $3,126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BEST Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.63.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

