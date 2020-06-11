Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in YY were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YY by 35.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,288,000 after buying an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of YY by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of YY by 31.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in YY by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that YY Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

