Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $6,528,079 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

CHE stock opened at $448.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.38. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

