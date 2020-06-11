Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $754,000 Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CIT Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,850 shares of company stock valued at $999,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

