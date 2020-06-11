Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $784,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.