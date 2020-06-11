Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $796,000 Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Continental Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,765 shares of company stock worth $239,700 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

