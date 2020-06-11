Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Dana worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

