Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $621,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

