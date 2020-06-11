Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $532,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,998,032.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,711.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

