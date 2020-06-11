Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $649,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

