Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

