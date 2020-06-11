Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.