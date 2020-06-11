Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $34.56 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.