Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,292 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,292 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

