Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,108 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

GT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

