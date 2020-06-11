Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

