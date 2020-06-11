Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,531 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fortis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $182,693,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FTS shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.