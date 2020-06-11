Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. ValuEngine lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.