Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SINA were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SINA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SINA Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SINA shares. BOCOM International lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

