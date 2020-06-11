Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 810,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 14th total of 967,700 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.