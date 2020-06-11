Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

