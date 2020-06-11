MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

In other news, Director John Anthony Perkins purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2,560.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $6.56 on Monday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.98 million, a P/E ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.33.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

