MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of MSM opened at $74.64 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

