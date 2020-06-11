M&T Bank Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

NYSE MTB opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

