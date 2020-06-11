Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,524.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

