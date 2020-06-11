NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 14th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:NC opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.01. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

