National Bank Financial Comments on goeasy Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.87 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

GSY opened at C$56.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.50. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$80.61. The firm has a market cap of $826.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

