National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $62.83 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

