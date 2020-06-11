National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NSA opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.79 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,500 shares of company stock worth $953,780. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

