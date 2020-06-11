National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of EYE opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

