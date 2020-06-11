Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 275,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nautilus by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

