Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

