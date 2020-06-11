Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Up 21.8% in May

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 14th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

