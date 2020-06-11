Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.86) to GBX 1,088 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,255 ($28.70) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.30).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,958.50 ($24.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,912.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,416.56. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion and a PE ratio of -79.13.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

