Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,255 ($28.70) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.30).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,958.50 ($24.93) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion and a PE ratio of -79.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,912.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

