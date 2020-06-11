Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.