Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $26.54

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at to $26.54 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. ‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 271.0% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

