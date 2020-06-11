Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 11,937.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 173,450 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $249,700 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Op Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

