Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 14th total of 289,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $460.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 542,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,126,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 31.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 71.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

