Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

