Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.83

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 110160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

