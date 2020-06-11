Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.68% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,709 shares of company stock worth $154,510 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

